Israel says over 80 fighter jets struck Tehran, central Iran

Israel's military said more than 80 fighter jets completed a wave of strikes on Iranian military sites, missile launchers and other targets in Tehran and central Iran on Saturday.

"Over 80 Israeli Air Force fighter jets... completed an additional wave of strikes targeting infrastructure belonging to the Iranian terror regime," the military said in a statement.

In one of the biggest raids announced by Israel since the regional war began on February 28, the statement said that jets hit a military academy of Iran's Revolutionary Guards which "was being used as an emergency asset".

It said the facility was being used for military operations, making it "a lawful military objective".

Other targets included an underground command centre and missile storage facility as well as launch sites, "in order to reduce the scope of fire directed at the territory of the State of Israel", the statement said.

When Israel joined the United States in a massive wave of strikes on Iran at the start of the war, the Israeli military said 200 fighter jets took part in the raids, calling it the largest in the air force's history.