Drone shot down near Baghdad International Airport: Official

Iraqi authorities said Tuesday that a drone was shot down near Baghdad International Airport without causing casualties or damage.

In a statement carried by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), the Iraqi Security Media Cell said the drone was intercepted on the outer edges of the airport's perimeter. Lt. Gen. Saad Maan, the head of the cell, described it as a small, unmanned aircraft and confirmed that no human or material losses were recorded.

No further details were immediately disclosed.

The development comes after explosions were heard earlier in Erbil in northern Iraq following a drone attack targeting the US Consulate and the city's airport, where air defense systems were activated. Drones were intercepted, with no confirmed reports on their total number.

Tensions have escalated across the region since the US and Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran on Saturday, killing nearly 800 people.

Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries, which are home to US military assets.