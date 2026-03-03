Israeli army orders residents of 30 towns in southern Lebanon to evacuate

Smoke rises from an explosion following Israeli bombardment on southern Lebanon near the border with northern Israel on March 2, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The Israeli army on Monday warned residents of 30 towns in southern Lebanon to evacuate ahead of planned strikes, according to a statement by its Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee.

In a post on US social media company X, Adraee called on residents to leave immediately and head north beyond the designated line of villages shown on a map attached to the statement.

He claimed that Hezbollah's activities were forcing the army to act "without any intention of harming" civilians.

The towns listed in the warning include Naqoura, Bint Jbeil, Maroun al-Ras, Aita al-Shaab, Mays al-Jabal and several others across southern Lebanon.