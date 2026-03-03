Israel strikes complex of Iran’s state broadcaster in Tehran, no casualties reported

The Israeli army said early Tuesday that it carried out strikes on the complex of Iran's state broadcaster in Tehran as part of a new wave of air operations on the capital.

In a statement, the military said air force jets, acting on intelligence guidance, dropped dozens of munitions and destroyed what it described as a communications center within the compound.

The army added that it would continue striking infrastructure belonging to "the Iranian regime" across Tehran.

Iranian media reported that two explosions were heard around the broadcaster's complex, with smoke seen rising from the area.

The head of Iran's state broadcaster said there were no reports of fatalities or injuries and that broadcast operations were not disrupted.