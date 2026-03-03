Explosions in Iranian capital as Israel announces renewed attack

Iran's capital Tehran witnessed a new wave of explosions on Tuesday, following the Israeli army's announcement of a renewed attack.

Warplanes targeted several sites in Tehran since the early morning hours, according to an Anadolu reporter.

Iranian media also reported fresh explosions in the city of Isfahan in central Iran.

There was no immediate official statement identifying the sites targeted in Tehran and Isfahan.

A joint US-Israeli military campaign launched against Iran on Saturday has killed several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In response, Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries which are home to US assets.