Explosions heard in Dubai from interception operations, authorities say

Authorities in Dubai said Tuesday evening that sounds of explosions heard across the city were the result of interception operations by air defenses.

In a statement posted on the US social media company X, the Dubai Media Office said relevant teams are closely monitoring the situation and "taking all necessary measures to ensure public safety."

The statement urged the public to rely exclusively on official sources for accurate updates.

Tension has escalated across the region when the US and Israel launched a large-scale attack Saturday against Iran, killing nearly 800 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries, which are home to US assets.