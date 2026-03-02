Palestinian group says its commander in Lebanon killed in Israeli strike in Beirut

The Palestinian group Islamic Jihad said Monday its commander in Lebanon was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs.

In a statement, the group's armed wing, the Saraya al-Quds Brigades, mourned Adham Al-Othman, 41, who was killed in an Israeli strike in the Lebanese capital.

At least 52 people were killed and over 150 others injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes in Beirut and southern Lebanon on Monday.

The attacks came after Hezbollah said that it had targeted a military site in northern Israel with a barrage of rockets and drones, in response to ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon and a joint US-Israeli military offensive against Iran.

The escalation came as the US and Israel continued a large-scale attack on Iran since Saturday, killing several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

In response, Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries which are home to US assets.