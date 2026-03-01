 Contact Us
Qatar postpones all football competitions ‘until further notice’

Qatar Football Association on Sunday announced the postponement of all football tournaments and matches until further notice amid rising regional tensions following US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory attacks across the Gulf.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published March 01,2026
The Qatar Football Association (QFA) announced the postponement of all football tournaments, competitions, and matches as of Sunday "until further notice."

In a statement, the association said new dates for the resumption of competitions will be announced later through its official communication channels.

No specific reason was detailed in the statement, but the move comes amid heightened regional tensions and security developments affecting several Gulf countries.

The US and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, killing several top officlas, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes that hit several Gulf countries.