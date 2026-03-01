Alireza Arafi selected as clerical member of Iran’s interim Leadership Council

Iranian authorities have selected Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, a clerical member of the Guardian Council, to serve on Iran's interim Leadership Council, according to an official statement on Sunday.

Mohsen Dehnavi, spokesperson for Iran's Expediency Discernment Council, said in a post on the US social media company X that the appointment was made in accordance with Article 111 of the Iranian Constitution.

He explained that until a new supreme leader is chosen, a temporary Leadership Council is formed comprising the country's president (Masoud Pezeshkian), the head of the judiciary, and one clerical member of the Guardian Council.

Dehnavi added that the council selected Arafi as its clerical representative to ensure continuity of leadership while the Assembly of Experts proceeds with selecting a permanent leader "as soon as possible."

Iran on Sunday confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top officials in Israeli and US attacks on the country.