Peace 'not built with mutual threats,' pope says after US-Israel strikes on Iran

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday voiced his concern over the conflict sparked by US and Israeli strikes on Iran and warned that peace should not be achieved through threats and weapons.

"Stability and peace are not built with mutual threats, nor with weapons, which sow destruction, pain, and death, but only through a reasonable, authentic, and responsible dialogue," Pope said, according to Vatican News.

Expressing his "deep concern" over the recent developments, he reportedly warned of a "tragedy of enormous proportions" if violence gets out of control.

"I address to the parties involved a heartfelt appeal to assume the moral responsibility to stop the spiral of violence before it becomes an irreparable abyss!" the pontiff said.

The US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran on Saturday, with Tehran staging retaliatory missile and drone strikes.

Iran on Sunday confirmed the death of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top officials in the attacks.





