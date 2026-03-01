Airspace, maritime closures announced in Arab states as US, Israel strike Iran

Several Arab countries announced airspace and maritime closures Saturday as some reported missile interceptions, amid continued US-Israeli strikes on Iran and a response by Tehran.

The measures were announced in statements in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Syria and Morocco.

QATAR



The Civil Aviation Authority said it decided on a "temporary suspension of air navigation."

The Ministry of Transport also urged owners of maritime vessels, individuals and companies, to temporarily halt marine navigation after Qatar intercepted missiles.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



The General Civil Aviation Authority announced a temporary and partial closure of the country's airspace as an "exceptional precautionary measure."

According to the WAM state news agency, the move aims to ensure flight safety, protect crews and safeguard national territory amid accelerating security developments in the region.

The aviation agency said the decision followed a comprehensive security and operational risk assessment, and was coordinated with local and international entities, stressing that airspace safety and national sovereignty remain top priorities.

KUWAIT



Kuwait announced the suspension and cancellation of all flights to Iran until further notice.

The official Kuwait News Agency cited Civil Aviation Authority spokesman Abdullah al-Rajhi, who said the move was due to regional conditions and the full closure of Iranian airspace.

He added that other flights could also be affected if their previous routes relied on Iranian airspace.

BAHRAIN



Bahrain's Civil Aviation Affairs said that due to the closure of its airspace and some neighboring countries, flights at Bahrain International Airport could be diverted, canceled or rescheduled.

SAUDI ARABIA



Saudi Arabia announced the cancellation of flights to and from Amman, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Bahrain, Moscow and Peshawar due to the developments.

The airline said the cancellations would remain in effect until 11.59 pm on March 2, urging passengers to check flight status before heading to the airport.

IRAQ



The Transport Ministry announced the closure of Iraqi airspace.

The official Iraqi News Agency cited ministry spokesman Maytham al-Safi, who said all Iraqi airspace had been cleared of air traffic prior to the closure.

SYRIA



The General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport said southern air corridors would be temporarily closed from 12 pm Saturday for 12 hours (Damascus time).

The authority said air traffic would be rerouted via approved alternative corridors to ensure operational continuity.

MOROCCO



Royal Air Maroc announced the cancellation of some flights to the Middle East due to the closure of certain airspaces.

The airline said additional cancellations were possible in line with strict aviation safety and security standards, urging passengers to verify flight status and update contact information.

Earlier Saturday, six Arab countries -- Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE -- reported explosions, missile interceptions, three fatalities and civilian evacuations amid US-Israeli attacks against Iran.

The region hosts a significant US military presence and infrastructure. In Bahrain, the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet is based in Manama. In Qatar, the Al Udeid Air Base in Doha.

US forces are also stationed at the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the Al Dhafra Air Base south of Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

In Iraq, US troops are present at the Ain al-Asad Air Base and Erbil Air Base in the Kurdistan Region.

In Jordan, US forces operate from the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Azraq, 100 kilometers *62 miles) northeast of the capital, Amman.



















