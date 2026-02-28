4 killed in missile explosion in southern Syria

Four people were killed and several others injured Saturday after a missile exploded in an industrial area in the southern Syrian city of Suwayda, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported.

The Suwayda Media Directorate reported that "four people were killed and a number of others injured following a missile explosion in the industrial zone inside the city," according to the news agency.

Syria's Alikhbaria TV reported that Israeli forces intercepted an Iranian missile over the village of Al-Hayran in the Quneitra countryside in southern Syria, with no casualties reported.

The channel also said a missile fell on the city of Inkhil in Daraa province as a result of the ongoing exchanges between Israel and Iran, adding that no human losses were recorded.

Earlier Saturday, the Syrian Civil Defense issued an urgent warning, urging citizens to fully adhere to public safety guidelines amid continuing regional and international military developments.

Israel and the US announced early Saturday a joint operation against Iran, citing "threats" posed by the "Iranian regime."

The attacks come as talks between Washington and Tehran over Iran's nuclear program had been ongoing under Oman's mediation. A new round of talks in Geneva ended on Thursday.

Last June, the US struck three Iranian nuclear sites during the 12-day Israel-Iran war.



