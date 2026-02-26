Israeli army launches new raid into Syria’s Quneitra in new violation of country’s sovereignty

Dozens of Israeli military vehicles staged a new incursion into Quneitra province in southwestern Syria on Wednesday evening, in the latest violation of the Arab country's sovereignty.

An Israeli force consisting of 30 military vehicles entered the eastern Tal al-Ahmar area near the village of Ain Zivan in the southern countryside of Quneitra, Alikhbariya TV reported.

The channel said Israeli force fired illumination flares into the sky over the area, without clarifying whether the troops later withdrew or remained at the site.

There was no immediate comment from the Syrian government on the raid.

The raid came hours after the Israeli army staged a similar incursion into the Quneitra countryside, detaining a shepherd and confiscating his livestock.

Israeli forces have been carrying out near-daily incursions into Syrian territory, particularly in the Quneitra countryside, detaining civilians, setting up checkpoints, questioning those passing through and destroying farmland.

The Israeli incursions come despite the announcement on Jan. 6 of the formation of a contact mechanism between Syria and Israel, under US supervision, to coordinate information exchange, reduce military escalation, promote diplomatic engagement, and explore trade opportunities.

Damascus has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to the 1974 disengagement agreement between the two sides. Tel Aviv announced unilaterally that it was canceling the agreement after the fall of Bashar Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024.

Syrians say the continued Israeli actions limit their ability to restore stability and hinder government efforts to attract investment to improve economic conditions.