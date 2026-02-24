PAKISTANS SENATE DENOUNCES NETANYAHUS HEXAGON OF ALLIANCES REMARKS

Pakistan's upper house of parliament on Tuesday condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks about a plan to ally with India and other countries to counter Muslim states, state media reported.

In a unanimously adopted resolution, the Senate deplored the continued provocative steps and statements by Israeli leadership that threatened the regional and international peace and stability, Pakistan Television reported.

Netanyahu, during a Cabinet meeting Sunday ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tel Aviv, said that Israel "will create an entire system -- essentially a kind of hexagon of alliances -- around or within the Middle East."

Modi will arrive Wednesday and deliver a speech before the Knesset, or Israeli parliament.

Netanyahu listed India, Greece, the Greek Cypriot Administration and unnamed Arab, African and Asian countries as members of the proposed alliance.

The aim is "to create an axis of countries that see reality, the challenges, and the goals in the same way, in contrast to the radical axes," he said. "Both the radical Shiite axis, which we have hit very hard, and also the emerging axis -- the radical Sunni axis."

The Senate also condemned any attempts by Israel to undermine the "sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of brotherly Islamic countries."

It also rejected Tel Aviv's announcement recognizing the independence of the so-called Somaliland region of Somalia.

In December, Israel became the first country to formally recognize Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, sparking strong condemnation from Muslim nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The resolution also condemned "in the strongest possible terms" Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, as well as its blatant disregard of international law, the UN Charter, relevant UN General Assembly and Security Council resolutions, and the Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The house rejected any attempt by Israel to change the legal or historical status of the occupied Palestinian Territory, including the status of the holy sites; enforce any new legal and administrative reality in the occupied territory, especially the occupied West Bank; expand its illegal settlement activities in the occupied territory and encourage settler violence; or forcibly displace Palestinians from their land.

The Senate urged the international community to "end Israeli impunity and to hold it accountable for its crimes against humanity, as well as its provocative actions that pose a threat to all regional countries.

Reaffirming Islamabad's "unwavering" support for the Palestinian people's "inalienable" right to self-determination and for the establishment of an "independent, viable, and contiguous" State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, the house demanded full Israeli withdrawal from occupied territories.



