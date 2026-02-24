Senior Azerbaijani, Armenian diplomats discuss confidence-building measures

 Contact Us
Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov met with his Armenian counterpart Robert Abisoghomonyan in Geneva to discuss confidence-building measures within multilateral forums, continuing earlier high-level contacts between the two countries.

Published February 24,2026
Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov on Tuesday discussed possible confidence-building measures within multilateral platforms and international organizations with Robert Abisoghomonyan, his Armenian counterpart.

According to a statement from Azerbaijan's diplomatic mission, the two met in Geneva, Switzerland on the sidelines of a UN Human Rights Council session.

Their meeting continued contacts previously held at a higher political level between the two Southern Caucasus neighbors, the statement said.