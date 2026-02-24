European leaders reaffirm support for Ukraine on 4th anniversary of war

More than 30 European leaders on Monday reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and called on Russia to agree to a full, unconditional ceasefire, marking four years since Moscow's war.

In a joint statement following a virtual meeting of the so-called "coalition of the willing," leaders pledged sustained backing for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and reiterated that international borders must not be changed by force.

The meeting was convened by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined from Kyiv, alongside leaders from Nordic and Baltic countries, the EU and Croatia.

Participants welcomed ongoing US efforts toward peace negotiations but said talks must involve all relevant parties. They urged Moscow to engage "in a meaningful way" and agree to a ceasefire.

The leaders also pledged to intensify economic pressure on Russia through additional sanctions, including measures targeting oil trading networks, the so-called shadow fleet used to circumvent restrictions, and Russia's military-industrial complex.

The statement condemned continued Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure during winter and promised further support, including air defense systems and financial assistance. More than €500 million ($590 million) in new pledges have been committed this year to Ukraine's Energy Support Fund, according to the statement.

The coalition reiterated plans discussed in Paris in January to provide long-term, multi-layered security guarantees for Ukraine, including a proposed multinational force backed by the US.

The leaders said they would continue military and fiscal support, citing EU assistance including a €90 billon ($106 billion) loan package and bilateral contributions.





