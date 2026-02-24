Iranian military helicopter crashes into fruit market, four dead

An Iranian Army helicopter crashed into a fruit market ⁠in the ⁠central province of Isfahan on Tuesday, killing the pilot, co-pilot ⁠and two merchants, state media reported.

The helicopter came down in the city of Dorcheh, causing a fire that was put out by ⁠emergency ⁠services, the reports added.

Experts say Iran has a poor air safety record, with repeated crashes, many involving aircraft bought ⁠before the 1979 Islamic Revolution and lacking original spare parts for maintenance.

Last week, a U.S.-built F-4 fighter ⁠belonging ‌to ‌Iran's regular air force ⁠crashed ‌in the western province of Hamadan, killing ⁠one pilot ⁠during a training ⁠flight.





















