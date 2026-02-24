Iranian army helicopter crashes in Isfahan province, killing 4

An Iranian army helicopter crashed in the Dorcheh area of Isfahan province on Sunday, killing four people, according to local media.

Initial reports said the helicopter went down inside the compound of a wholesale fruit and vegetable market, Iran's semi-official Mehr News Agency reported.

The helicopter was on a training mission at the time of the crash, the agency said, adding that the pilot and co-pilot were killed along with two civilians working at market stalls.

The cause of the crash has not yet been officially announced.