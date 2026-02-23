Israel bans 5 Palestinian media platform over coverage of Israeli actions in occupied East Jerusalem

Israeli soldiers keep watch as Palestinian Muslims gather at the Qalandia checkpoint in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on February 20, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Israel has banned five Palestinian media platforms covering Israeli measures in the occupied East Jerusalem on claims of "incitement."

Israel's Defense Ministry issued an order on Sunday to ban Alasima News, M3raj Network, Al-Quds Albawsala Network, Maydan Al-Quds, and Plus Quds Network. None of these media platforms have offices in East Jerusalem.

"Defense Minister Israel Katz signed an order designating these platforms as terrorist organizations, and the Attorney General confirmed that there is no legal obstacle," Israel's Channel 12 reported.

The platforms "are accused of incitement by focusing on developments in (East) Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque," it said.

Following the Israeli order, Alasima News said it was suspending all media activities until further notice, while there was no immediate comment from the other four platforms.

"In a new step added to Israel's record of repression and gagging, the occupation has banned the work of several Jerusalem-based news networks in an attempt to isolate Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa, monopolize them, and suppress their news from the world," the network said in a statement.

The outlet said it has been forced to stop working, expressing its pride in "what it has achieved over the past years," adding that its primary slogan "has always been to make Jerusalem the focus and compass of the (Palestinian) cause."

"The Israeli ban will not hide the truth. Silencing the camera will not silence Jerusalem. The narrative written in blood and resilience is stronger than any prohibition," it added.

The right-wing Israeli government has been escalating its measures in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since its formation at the end of 2022.

Israeli authorities have imposed strict movement restrictions on West Bank residents at military checkpoints leading to East Jerusalem since the start of the war in Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area Temple Mount, claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

