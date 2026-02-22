Syria secures $50M World Bank funding to revamp transport infrastructure

Syria has secured a $50 million funding package from the World Bank to support priority transport projects, as the government moves to rehabilitate infrastructure and stimulate economic recovery, Syrian media reported Sunday.

Transport Minister Yarub Badr reached the agreement during talks in Damascus with Jean-Christophe Carret, the World Bank's regional director for the Middle East, according to the SANA news agency.

The funding will go toward purchasing 15 new locomotives and conducting a technical assessment of existing railway engines to determine maintenance and upgrade requirements across Syria's rail network.

The two sides also discussed the proposed "Phosphate Transport Corridor," a project aimed at facilitating phosphate shipments to export ports. Officials agreed to reassess its economic feasibility to update cost projections and ensure long-term viability, SANA said.

Badr described the transport sector as a central pillar of economic recovery, emphasizing the importance of continued cooperation with the World Bank on infrastructure modernization.

Carret reaffirmed the bank's readiness to support development initiatives in Syria and stressed the value of sustained institutional partnership.

The two sides agreed to convene a technical meeting next week to follow up on implementation steps.

According to SANA, the meeting followed virtual discussions held last week between Syrian transport officials and World Bank representatives focused on upgrading the country's transport system.

Damascus has recently stepped up efforts to attract investment and reengage internationally in a bid to create jobs and improve living standards after years of economic strain.

Bashar al-Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in late 2024, ending the Baath Party's decades-long grip on power that began in 1963. A new transitional administration led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa was formed in January.



















