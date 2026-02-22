Iran designates naval and air forces of EU states ‘terrorist entities’ in tit for tat move

Iran has designated the armed forces of European Union member states as "terrorist entities" in a tit-for-tat move.

In a statement on Saturday, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the country took reciprocal measures in response to what it called the "illegal and unjustified" decision by EU member states to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a "terrorist organization."

The statement noted that Iran has decided to designate all naval and air forces of European Union member states as "terrorist organizations."

It added that the European governments designated the IRGC "in violation of the fundamental principles and rules of the United Nations Charter and international law," describing it as "one of the official components of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will act based on the principle of 'reciprocity,'" it stated.

The Council of the European Union said in a statement on Thursday that it had formally decided to add the IRGC to the EU terrorist list, weeks after a political agreement was reached among member states.

"Following its listing, the IRGC will also be subject to restrictive measures under the EU counterterrorism sanctions regime," the statement read, referring to the "freezing of its funds and other financial assets or economic resources" in EU member states, as well as the "prohibition for EU operators to make funds and economic resources available to the group."

A total of 13 individuals, 23 groups, and entities are now subject to restrictive measures under the EU terrorist list, it added.

Tensions have dramatically escalated between Iran and some European countries following recent protests inside Iran, with European leaders condemning what they described as a crackdown on protesters.

Earlier this month, the Iranian parliament announced that Iran now considers EU armies to be terrorist organizations, after the country's top security body approved the measure.

The parliamentary announcement was followed by the summoning of the ambassadors of EU member states to the Foreign Ministry.

At the time, the ministry described the EU move as "unjustified and irresponsible," emphasizing that it "violates fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and international law."

Meanwhile, tensions continue to escalate in the region amid an unprecedented US military buildup and IRGC military drills in the Persian Gulf.





