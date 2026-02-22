2 killed, including soldier, in attack by unknown gunmen in Syria’s Raqqa

Two people, including a soldier, were killed in an attack carried out by unidentified assailants in the countryside of Syria's northeastern Raqqa province, the Defense Ministry said Sunday.

An army member was targeted by unknown gunmen in the village of al-Wasita in the northern Raqqa countryside, resulting in his death along with a civilian, the ministry's Media and Communications Directorate told the SANA news agency.

No further details were provided.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

ISIS (Daesh) sleeper cells are active in the region, which was previously controlled by the terrorist group in 2014 before it was ousted three years later by a US-led international coalition.

