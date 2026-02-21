Turkish Red Crescent aid continues to flow into Gaza

The 21st Goodness Ship loaded with humanitarian aid from the Turkish Red Crescent destined for Gaza reached El Arish in northeastern Egypt on Saturday after departing from Mersin, Türkiye.

Turkish aid continues to flow into Gaza following the partial reopening of the Rafah border crossing earlier this month after nearly two years of closure, enabling increased humanitarian deliveries amid the ongoing ceasefire.

The latest ship carries some 3,300 tons of humanitarian aid, including 175,000 food parcels along with food items, personal care products, clothing, shelter materials, water, and other essential living supplies.

Upon arrival at El Arish, the aid materials were received and will be transferred to Gaza via the Rafah border crossing in coordination with the Egyptian Red Crescent.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, the Turkish Red Crescent has delivered humanitarian aid to Gaza through the Goodness Ship initiative.

The aid group is strengthening its solidarity network through collaborations with public institutions and the private sector.

Türkiye has ramped up efforts to send containers to the region, particularly following the reopening of the Rafah Border Crossing on Feb. 2 after a two-year closure, with plans to dispatch an initial 20,000 containers to Gaza.