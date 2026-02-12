Israeli fire wounds 3 Palestinians in southern Gaza

Three Palestinians, including two children, were wounded early Thursday by Israeli army fire in southern Gaza outside areas of troop deployment known as the "Yellow Line," according to medical sources who spoke to Anadolu.

Medical sources said a woman and two children arrived at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis with moderate injuries after Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire toward tents sheltering displaced people in the al-Maslakh area, south of the city.

The incident marks one of the ongoing Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

At the same time, Israeli aircraft also carried out an airstrike inside areas under Israeli army control in east of Khan Younis, while intense artillery shelling targeted areas in west of Rafah.

No immediate information was available on casualties or damage.

In northern Gaza, Israeli artillery shelled areas east of Jabalia refugee camp beyond the "Yellow Line," with no immediate reports of casualties.

The so-called "Yellow Line" separates areas of Israeli military deployment, which account for about 53% of the Gaza Strip's eastern territory, from western areas where Palestinians are permitted to move.

The ceasefire agreement ended a war that began on Oct. 8, 2023, and lasted two years. Palestinian authorities say the conflict killed more than 72,000 Palestinians and wounded over 171,000 others, and caused widespread destruction affecting 90% of civilian infrastructure. The United Nations estimates reconstruction costs at approximately $70 billion.