Russian attacks on Kiev, Odessa leave three injured

Russia attacked neighbouring Ukraine again overnight with drones and ballistic missiles, injuring three and inflicting heavy damage in the capital Kiev and in the Black Sea port of Odessa, according to official reports on Thursday.



Two people were injured in the missile attack on Kiev, one of them seriously, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.



Infrastructure targets were once again the focus of the missile strikes, but there were also strikes on private residences, he said.



Due to the constant Russian air strikes, Kiev has been struggling with energy supply problems for weeks, both in terms of electricity and heating.



One person was injured following a massive Russian drone strike on Odessa, and 23 are receiving psychological help after a nine-storey residential building was hit, Governor Serhiy Lysak wrote on Telegram.



Energy facilities were also targeted and a fire broke out in an infrastructure facility, Lysak said. The drone attacks also caused damage to a supermarket and several market stalls.



Russia has been systematically targeting Ukraine's energy supply. Moscow says these are military targets because the electricity generated is used by the arms industry.



Millions of Ukrainians are exposed to darkness and cold in subfreezing temperatures due to the ongoing attacks.



