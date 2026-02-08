Iran says unexploded bombs still present at nuclear facilities struck by US

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that unexploded bombs are still present at nuclear facilities struck by the United States last year.

In statements carried by Iran's Young Journalists Club news agency, Araghchi said he asked International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi whether there was any law or specific protocol governing visits to nuclear facilities targeted by the US.

"No, there is nothing of that sort," Grossi replied, as mentioned by Araghchi.

The top diplomat said he informed Grossi of the need to establish a protocol prior to any visits, "given existing security issues, including the presence of unexploded bombs and other matters that need to be agreed upon."

He said inspections should take place only after reaching an agreement on these issues.

"Iran remains in contact with the agency in this regard," Araghchi added.

Last June, Israel, with US support, launched a 12-day assault on Iran, targeting military and nuclear sites and civilian facilities and carrying out assassinations of commanders and scientists. Iran, in turn, targeted Israeli military and intelligence sites with missiles and drones.

During the conflict, the US bombed three nuclear sites before Washington announced a ceasefire.

Araghchi said Iran does not trust the US, adding that the outcome of current negotiations between the two sides remains uncertain.

"They tried everything and failed, and now they have returned to the negotiating table, but it is unclear where these talks will lead," he said.

"We do not trust them. There is a possibility they may resort to deception. All institutions in Iran must continue performing their duties regardless of these developments," he added.

Talks between Tehran and Washington resumed in Muscat, Oman, on Friday after weeks of heightened tensions following the US military buildup in Persian Gulf waters near Iran.





















