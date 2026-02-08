Zelensky outlines dual strategy to target Russian energy sector, export Ukrainian war tech

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared on Sunday that Russian energy facilities are legitimate military targets.

In a statement on social media, which also included a video of him speaking at a forum, Zelensky argued that energy resources generate revenue for Russia, which is then used to fund weapons production, thereby making the energy sector a military target.

"We do not need to choose whether to strike a military target or the energy sector. He sells this energy. He sells oil. So is it the energy sector or a military target? Honestly, it's the same thing. He sells oil, takes the money, and invests it in weapons. With those weapons, he kills Ukrainians," he said.

Zelensky emphasized that, in his view, only Ukraine is currently positioned to target these facilities.

"What should a Ukrainian do? There are two ways. We produce weapons and strike their weapons. Or we strike the source where their money is accumulated and originates. And the source is their energy sector. That is what is happening. All of this is a legitimate target for us. And who could have done to the Russians what they did to us? No one," he added.

Zelensky also announced a significant expansion of Ukraine's military-industrial footprint abroad, framing it as a strategic export of war-making capacity.

According to him, 10 export centers will be operational in Europe in 2026, including in the Baltic and Nordic states.

"In mid-February, we will see the production of Ukrainian drones in Germany. I will receive the first drone. It is a working production line. There are production lines operating in Britain. These are all our Ukrainian technologies," he said.

He said several different projects are underway, all of which will be based primarily on Ukrainian technology and specialists.