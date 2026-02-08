2 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in Gaza amid ceasefire violations

Two Palestinians were killed and another was wounded by Israeli army fire in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, amid daily violations of a ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, medical sources said.

A 33-year-old Palestinian was killed and an 18-year-old man was injured when an Israeli bomb exploded in the town of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, the sources said.

According to eyewitnesses, an Israeli drone dropped a bomb targeting the two men near Sakhnin School northwest of Beit Lahia, an area from which the army had previously withdrawn under the ceasefire agreement.

In central Gaza, another Palestinian, 20, was killed by Israeli gunfire east of Deir al-Balah.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the shooting took place in the Abu al-Ajeen area east of Deir al-Balah, which the army had withdrawn from under the ceasefire arrangements.

The ceasefire halted an Israeli offensive that began in Oct. 2023, killing nearly 72,000 Palestinians and wounding more than 171,000 others, while destroying about 90% of Gaza's infrastructure.

Despite the ceasefire, the Israeli army has continued to violate it, killing 576 Palestinians and wounding 1,543 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.