Israeli army shells multiple areas across Gaza despite ceasefire

Israeli artillery shelled various areas across the Gaza Strip early Saturday, while the army carried out demolition operations targeting buildings east of Khan Younis in the southern enclave.

The attacks came as part of Israel's daily violations of the ceasefire agreement in force since Oct. 10.

Israeli artillery struck multiple locations east of Gaza City and east of the town of Jabalia in the north of the enclave, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

They added that the army carried out demolition operations targeting buildings and homes east of Khan Younis, triggering a massive explosion heard across large parts of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli naval vessels also opened fire toward the coasts of Rafah and Khan Younis, while an Israeli helicopter fired shots over Rafah.

Israel has continued to violate the ceasefire deal despite a January announcement by the US administration that the second phase of the agreement had begun. That phase includes additional Israeli withdrawals from Gaza and the launch of reconstruction efforts, which the United Nations estimates will cost about 70 billion dollars.

The ceasefire halted an Israeli offensive that began in October 2023, killing nearly 72,000 Palestinians and wounding more than 171,000 others, while destroying about 90% of Gaza's infrastructure.

Despite the ceasefire, the Israeli army has continued to violate it, killing 574 Palestinians and wounding 1,518 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.





