Israel’s Netanyahu unsure of Trump’s final decision on Iran: Report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told lawmakers that he does not know what final decision US President Donald Trump will make regarding Iran, local media reported Thursday.

Israel's Channel 12 said Netanyahu made the remarks during a closed-door meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Thursday, where he discussed potential military action against Iran and negotiations planned between Washington and Tehran in Oman.

According to the report, Netanyahu said coordination with the US was at "the highest possible level" but acknowledged uncertainty over Trump's ultimate stance on Iran.

Netanyahu told committee members that conditions were emerging for what he described as a critical phase that could lead to the collapse of Iran's ruling system, though he said he was unsure whether the process would result in the overthrow of the government in Tehran.

He also warned that Israel was prepared to carry out a "much larger and harsher" strike against Iran if attacked, saying any response would exceed the scale of strikes carried out last June, the report said.

Israeli media also reported that Iran was barely discussed during a security cabinet meeting that ended late Thursday, despite expectations that the issue would dominate the agenda.

The meeting reportedly focused instead on the financial situation of the Palestinian Authority, whose tax revenues have been seized by Israel.

































