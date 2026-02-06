US virtual embassy urges citizens to leave Iran ‘now’

The US virtual embassy in Iran on Friday urged American citizens to leave the country "now" if possible and to have a plan for leaving that does not rely on US government help.

"Increased security measures, road closures, public transportation disruptions, and internet blockages are ongoing. The Government of Iran continues to restrict access to mobile, landline, and national internet networks. Airlines continue to limit or cancel flights to and from Iran," the embassy said in a security alert published on its website.

"U.S. citizens should expect continued internet outages, plan alternative means of communication, and, if safe to do so, consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Türkiye," it added.

The advisory warned that US citizens face a significant risk of questioning, arrest or detention in Iran, recommending that they avoid demonstrations and "keep a low profile."

It said that if leaving is impossible, people should find a "secure location" within their residence or another safe building and keep a supply of "food, water, medications and other essential items."





