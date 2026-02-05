Israel to convene security cabinet amid Iran tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene his security cabinet Thursday as tensions mount over the possibility of US strikes against Iran, local media reported.

The meeting is scheduled for 4 pm local time (1400GMT) said The Times of Israel, citing Hebrew-language media reports.

"The relatively short notice given to ministers is unusual," it said, noting they were not informed of the meeting's agenda.

News of the session comes after Netanyahu recently met with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss escalating tensions with Iran and the Gaza ceasefire process. Nearly all of Israel's top security officials attended that meeting.

Israel's Channel 12 reported that Netanyahu asked Witkoff to demand Iran transfer its highly enriched uranium to another country, end its nuclear program, halt ballistic missile production and stop funding proxy forces across the Middle East during upcoming talks with Iranian officials.

The White House announced that negotiations with Iran will take place Friday in Muscat, Oman.