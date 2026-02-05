9 civilians wounded in attack in Syria’s Homs

Nine civilians were wounded late Wednesday in an attack by unknown gunmen in a rural area of Syria's Homs governorate.

A security source cited by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said the attackers opened fire on a gaming hall in the village of Ain al-Khadra, causing injuries of varying severity to some people inside.

The source said that authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. No further details were provided on the identities of the attackers or their motives.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The attack came as Syria's new authorities stepped up efforts to restore security and consolidate control as part of broader plans to recover from years of war, advance reconstruction and stabilize the country following the ouster of the Assad regime in late 2024.



