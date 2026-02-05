3 Syrian security personnel injured in attacks in Suwayda

Three members of Syria's internal security forces were injured on Thursday in an attack by armed groups in Suwayda province in southern Syria.

According to a security source cited by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), "outlaw groups" launched attacks from various directions on internal security checkpoints in the villages of Reima Hazem, Walgha, and al-Mansoura.

The source said the wounded security personnel were injured during the assaults.

On Jan. 24, a security member was killed in the countryside of Suwayda by the same attackers, according to Alikhbariah TV.

On Jan. 17, the same broadcaster cited an unnamed security source as saying that "rebel groups" linked to Hikmat al-Hijri, a Druze leader, shelled civilian homes in the town of al-Mazraa using mortar rounds and 23-mm anti-aircraft guns in the western Suwayda countryside, breaching the ceasefire in the province.

Suwayda has been under a ceasefire since July, after deadly clashes between Druze factions and Bedouin tribes left hundreds dead and injured.

The truce has been repeatedly violated by al-Hijri-linked groups, including attacks on military positions, while the government has maintained its commitment to the agreement and facilitated civilian evacuations and the entry of humanitarian aid.