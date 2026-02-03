YPG/SDF terror group holds 23 for welcoming Syrian forces in Hasakah

The terrorist organization YPG/SDF detained 23 local residents on Sunday for celebrating the entry of Syrian Interior Ministry-affiliated security forces into the northeastern city of Hasakah, according to local sources.

Sources said YPG/SDF forces detained residents who took to the streets to welcome a convoy of internal security forces affiliated with the Syrian Interior Ministry as it entered the city center.

A total of 23 people were detained, including 21 in Hasakah city center, one in the Rmelan district and one in the town of Almabde, the sources added.

Syrian Interior Ministry security forces entered Hasakah city center on Sunday under an agreement reached between the Syrian government and YPG/SDF.

Despite a curfew imposed by YPG/SDF, local residents took to the streets to welcome the interior ministry forces and held celebrations.