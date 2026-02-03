Palestinian man killed, another wounded by Israeli forces in Gaza

A Palestinian was killed and another wounded by the Israeli forces on Tuesday in the southern Gaza Strip, medical sources said.

A young Palestinian man died after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head from Israeli army fire south of the al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis, the sources told Anadolu.

They said another young man suffered moderate injuries after being shot by Israeli forces east of Khan Younis.

Israel has committed hundreds of ceasefire violations since the agreement took effect, including shelling and gunfire that have killed and wounded hundreds of Palestinian civilians.

The violations have continued despite the US administration's announcement in January that the second phase of the ceasefire agreement had begun. That phase includes additional Israeli withdrawals from Gaza and the launch of reconstruction efforts, which the UN estimates will cost about $70 billion.

The ceasefire ended an Israeli offensive that began on Oct. 8, 2023, and lasted nearly two years, killing more than 71,000 Palestinians and wounding over 171,000 others, while destroying about 90% of Gaza's infrastructure.