Iran summons EU ambassadors over ‘terror’ designation of IRGC

Iran summoned the ambassadors of European Union member states on Tuesday to protest the designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a "terrorist" organization.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said the move came in response to an "anti-Iran resolution" adopted by the Council of Ministers of the European Union against the IRGC.

According to the statement, a "strong protest" against these "provocative actions" was formally conveyed to the ambassadors.

"The position of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran was clearly outlined, strongly condemning the unjustified and irresponsible decisions of the EU Council of Ministers," the statement said.

It said the EU action "not only constitutes a blatant violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and international law -- particularly respect for national sovereignty and the prohibition of interference in the internal affairs of states -- but is also regarded as a strategic mistake and an unforgivable insult to the Iranian nation."

The ministry added that the European Union "must be held accountable" for what it called "the inappropriate and hypocritical stances of some of its key members regarding regional developments," particularly their support for the Israeli genocide of the Palestinian people, endorsement of last year's Israeli attack on Tehran, and their positions on recent protests in Iran.

The development came a day after Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said a decision would be made regarding "countermeasures" against what he described as the EU's "illegal, unjustified, and wrong actions" targeting the IRGC.

Speaking at a weekly press conference in Tehran on Monday, Baghaei said a range of measures is on the ministry's agenda, with various options prepared and submitted to decision-making bodies in response to the EU's recent designation of the IRGC.

Tensions have escalated between Iran and several European countries following recent anti-government protests inside Iran, with European leaders condemning what they describe as a crackdown on protesters.

On Thursday, the EU designated the IRGC as a "terrorist" organization, a move that drew strong condemnation from Iran's civilian and military leadership.

On Sunday, the Iranian parliament announced that Iran now considers EU armies to be terrorist organizations, in a tit-for-tat response after the country's top security body approved the measure.