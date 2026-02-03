2nd group of Palestinians arrives at Rafah crossing to enter Gaza

A second group of Palestinians returning to Gaza arrived Tuesday at the Rafah crossing to complete entry procedures, according to Egyptian media.

The Palestinians are returning after receiving medical treatment and health care at Egyptian hospitals, Al Qahera News reported.

It said the returnees reached the crossing earlier in the day to finalize administrative procedures before entering Gaza.

The arrivals come a day after the Rafah crossing was partially reopened on Monday.

Israeli media reported that around 50 Palestinians are expected to enter Gaza, while approximately 150 patients and their companions are scheduled to leave the enclave for medical treatment in Egypt.

Gaza health officials estimate that nearly 22,000 patients are awaiting the full reopening of the crossing.

A vital route for humanitarian aid, Israel captured the Rafah crossing in May 2024, almost nine months into Tel Aviv's brutal war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 71,000 people and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023.

The terminal was scheduled to be reopened in October under the first phase of a ceasefire deal, but Israel refused to do so until it received the remaining of its last captive in Gaza, which took place last week.

Despite the ceasefire, Israel has continued its attacks, killing 524 people and injuring 1,360 others since Oct. 10, according to Gaza's media office.



