Israel’s Netanyahu convenes security meeting with top officials

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a security meeting attended by senior officials including Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, who recently returned from the US, where he held talks with American officials on Iran, local media reported Sunday.

The meeting was also attended by Mossad Director David Barnea, said Israel's state broadcaster KAN.

Zamir reportedly traveled to the US aboard a private aircraft instead of a military plane to avoid detection and sought to persuade Washington to carry out a strike on Iran.

An unnamed Israeli official involved in the discussions claimed that US President Donald Trump wants to pursue tough negotiations with Iran, which the official alleged would lead to the dismantling of its nuclear program.

During the talks, Israeli officials said Israel prefers that the US carry out an attack on Iran, warning that refraining from such action would have consequences, including what they described as progress by Iran toward acquiring nuclear weapons.

Israeli officials also conveyed their concerns to their US counterparts regarding Iran's nuclear missile program.

No official statement has been issued by Israeli authorities regarding the meeting.