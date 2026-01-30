US envoy on Hamas surrendering weapons: 'They have no choice'

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on Thursday said he was confident that Palestinian militant group Hamas would disarm as part of US President Donald Trump's peace plan for the Gaza Strip.



"We've got the terrorists out of there and they're going to demilitarize. They will because they have no choice. So we expect that," Witkoff said at a US Cabinet meeting, specifically mentioning the organization will "give up the AK-47," assault rifles also known as Kalashnikovs.



Under the first phase of the peace plan, a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect on October 10, 2025. Hostages and Palestinian prisoners were also exchanged under the deal.



The second phase of Trump's 20-point plan provides for the disarmament of Hamas and the establishment of an international stabilization force (ISF).



However, the militant organization resolutely refuses to lay down its weapons.



"A lot of people said they'll never disarm. Looks like they're going to disarm," Trump said at the Cabinet meeting.



According to Israeli media reports, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed Trump at the end of the year that Hamas still had around 60,000 Kalashnikovs in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas is willing to relinquish control of the Gaza Strip, but strictly refuses to disarm. Israel says that the militant group has used the time to regroup. Since the ceasefire, it has taken targeted steps to re-establish its control and position of power in the Gaza Strip, Israel says.



Trump's Gaza peace plan was backed by a UN Security Council resolution in November. The overarching goal of the plan is to bring a lasting end to the war between Israel and Hamas and to rebuild the coastal strip, which has been largely destroyed in two years of war.



