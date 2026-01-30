Israel to reopen Gaza’s Rafah crossing after 2 years of closure

Israel announced Friday it will reopen Gaza's Rafah border crossing with Egypt in both directions starting Sunday, allowing limited movement of people, after two years of closure.

The Israeli army said the move comes as part of the ceasefire agreement in the besieged Gaza Strip.

"In accordance with the ceasefire agreement and the directive of the political echelon, the Rafah Crossing will open this coming Sunday (Feb. 1) in both directions for limited movement of people only," the army said in a statement.

It added that exit from and entry into Gaza through the crossing will be coordinated with Egypt and subject to prior security clearance by Israel, under the supervision of a European Union mission.

The army said the reopening will also allow the return of residents who left Gaza during the war, following coordination with Egypt and after obtaining Israeli security approval.

There was no immediate comment from Palestinian or Egyptian authorities.