Israel forces target farmland in southern Syria’s Quneitra countryside

Israeli forces targeted agricultural land with heavy machine-gun fire Friday near the Tal area outside the town of Kudna in the southern Syrian countryside of Quneitra, Syrian TV reported.

Israeli forces opened fire on farmland surrounding the Tal area near Kudna, describing the incident as a continued violation of Syria's sovereignty, Alikhbaria TV said.

No casualties were reported.

Late Thursday, Israeli forces also targeted an area between the villages of Abidin and Ma'araba in western Daraa province with three artillery shells that landed in open fields without causing casualties, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Israeli artillery also struck agricultural land on the outskirts of the town of Jabata al-Khashab in northern Quneitra with three shells, without injuries, SANA added.

On Wednesday, Israeli ground forces advanced into three areas in Quneitra province and detained a young man.

The incidents came despite an agreement reached on Jan. 6 between Syria and Israel to establish a US-supervised communication mechanism aimed at coordinating information sharing, reducing military escalation, and engaging diplomatically, including exploring commercial opportunities.

Israeli forces have continued near-daily strikes and ground incursions in Syrian territory, particularly in the southern provinces of Quneitra and Daraa, including detentions, the establishment of checkpoints, and the destruction of farmland.

Israel has occupied most of Syria's Golan Heights since 1967. Following the ouster of former President Bashar Assad on Dec. 8, 2024, Israel declared the collapse of the 1974 disengagement agreement and moved into the Syrian buffer zone.

Syrians say the continued Israeli actions undermine efforts to restore stability and hinder the government's attempts to attract investment to improve economic conditions.