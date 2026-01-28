Syrian president arrives in Russia for talks with Putin

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa arrived in Moscow for an "official visit" on Wednesday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, his second trip in four months, the SANA news agency reported.

Talks between the two leaders are expected to take up bilateral relations and the latest regional developments, SANA said.

The Kremlin said Tuesday that talks between Putin and Sharaa will focus on Syria's transitional period and developments in the Middle East.

"The plan is to discuss the state and prospects for developing bilateral ties in various areas, as well as the current situation in the Middle East," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Wedneday's visit is the second by Sharaa to Moscow after a similar trip in October.



