Death toll in Iran protests climbs to 6,126

The death toll from protests in Iran has risen to 6,126, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said Monday.

A total of 41,880 people have been arrested as of the 30th day of nationwide protests in the country, according to data compiled by HRANA.

At least 11,009 people have sustained severe injuries during the protests, said the report.

Iran has been rocked by waves of protests since last month, starting on Dec. 28 at Tehran's Grand Bazaar, over the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. Demonstrations later spread to several other cities.

Officials have accused the US and Israel of backing "armed rioters," who have carried out several attacks in public places nationwide.

US President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened to "hit hard" if protesters were killed but later commended Tehran for reportedly canceling hundreds of scheduled executions.