98th Academy Awards nominations announced: “Sinners” makes history

A model of an Academy Award (Oscar statuette) on stage during the 98th Academy Awards (Oscars 2026) nomination ceremony at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 22 January 2026. (EPA File Photo)

Directed by Ryan Coogler, "Sinners" earned a total of 16 nominations, making it the most-nominated film in Oscar history. The film will compete in major categories such as Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor, in addition to numerous technical awards.

STRONG COMPETITION IN BEST PICTURE AND BEST DIRECTOR



In the Best Picture category this year, "Bugonia," "F1," "Frankenstein," "Hamnet," "Marty Supreme," "One Battle After Another," "The Secret Agent," "Sentimental Value," "Sinners," and "Train Dreams" will vie for the top honor.

Nominees for Best Director include Paul Thomas Anderson, Ryan Coogler, Josh Safdie, Joachim Trier, and Chloe Zhao.

STANDOUT CONTENDERS IN ACTING CATEGORIES



In the Best Actor race, Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Michael B. Jordan, and Wagner Moura were nominated. The Best Actress category features Jessie Buckley, Rose Byrne, Kate Hudson, Renate Reinsve, and Emma Stone competing for the statuette.

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM NOMINEES



The nominees for Best International Feature Film include "The Secret Agent" from Brazil, "It Was Just an Accident" from France, "Sentimental Value" from Norway, "Sirat" from Spain, and "The Voice of Hind Rajab" from Tunisia.

CEREMONY SET FOR MARCH 15



The Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 15, with renowned U.S. comedian Conan O'Brien set to host Hollywood's biggest night.























