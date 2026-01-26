Syria, Jordan sign gas supply deal to boost electricity generation

Syria and Jordan signed a gas sales agreement on Monday to supply Damascus with 140 million cubic feet daily to support electricity generation and reduce chronic power shortages in the country, Syrian and Jordanian media reported.

Syria's Alikhbariah TV said the deal aims to purchase natural gas via Jordan to improve electricity services across the country.

The agreement was inked in Damascus between the Syrian Petroleum Co. and Jordan's National Electric Power Co., in the presence of Syrian Energy Minister Mohammed al-Bashir and his Jordanian counterpart, Saleh Kharabsheh.

Under the agreement, Jordan will supply Syria with about 4 million cubic meters of natural gas per day, equivalent to roughly 140 million cubic feet, to help stabilize Syria's electricity grid and support power plant operations, Kharabsheh said in comments carried by the official news agency Petra.

Kharabsheh said Jordan began supplying Syria with gas on Jan. 1, 2026, with initial volumes ranging between 30 million and 90 million cubic feet per day as part of urgent support for Syria's energy sector and efforts to reduce electricity outages.

The project relies on Jordan's existing energy infrastructure, including a floating storage and regasification unit at the port of Aqaba that receives liquefied natural gas from global markets, converts it back into gas and pumps it through the Arab Gas Pipeline toward Syrian territory and Damascus.

Syrian infrastructure is not yet fully prepared to handle such imports directly.

Kharabsheh said the agreement reflects Jordan's role as a regional energy hub and its commitment to supporting Syria and strengthening Arab economic integration.

He added that the project is part of broader Jordanian efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation and meet part of Syria's natural gas needs under approved operational plans.

Since Bashar al-Assad's ouster in late 2024, Syria's new administration has pursued political and economic reforms while promoting social cohesion and working to expand cooperation with regional and international partners.