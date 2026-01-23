SDF killed at least 22 civilians in Syria’s Raqqa: Rights group

At least 22 civilians, including three children, were killed in Syria's northern Raqqa province by the YPG/SDF terrorist organization on Sunday, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) said on Friday, Syrian media reported.

The rights group said it verified that none of the documented victims took part in the fighting against SDF, Syrian television al-Ikhbariya reported.

The SNHR strongly condemned the "direct targeting and killing" of civilians by the SDF in Raqqa, calling the acts a "blatant violation of international humanitarian law and civilian protections."

The group urged all parties to comply with their obligations to protect civilians and prevent similar incidents.

The group also called on national authorities and relevant international bodies to launch independent and transparent investigations into the YPG/SDF terrorist organization's killings that occurred in Raqqa on Sunday, identify those responsible, and hold them accountable in line with international law.