Israeli shelling kills 3 in central Gaza amid ceasefire violations

Three Palestinians, including a child, were killed in Israeli artillery shelling of Deir al-Balah city in central Gaza on Wednesday, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, medical sources said.

The sources said the bodies of the three victims were taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah after the attack that targeted the city's eastern parts.

The Israeli army launched a series of attacks in Gaza early Wednesday, alongside demolition operations in areas under its control.

Airstrikes targeted eastern neighborhoods of Gaza City in the north and Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, according to witnesses.

Local sources said two powerful explosions rocked northern Gaza and Gaza City after Israeli forces demolished remaining buildings and facilities east of the Sheikh Zayed area in the north.

Israeli naval vessels also fired machine guns toward the Gaza City coastline, while a helicopter and military vehicles opened fire on the city's eastern parts.

In southern Gaza, Israeli military vehicles fired heavily toward the eastern areas of Khan Younis, according to eyewitnesses.

The Israeli army continues to control southern and eastern buffer zones in Gaza, as well as large parts of northern Gaza, occupying more than 50% of the territory.

Israel's military campaign since Oct. 8, 2023, which lasted two years, has killed more than 71,000 Palestinians and wounded over 171,000, and destroyed about 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure.

Since the ceasefire took effect Oct. 10, 2025, Israeli attacks have killed 483 Palestinians and wounded 1,287 others, while Israel has severely restricted the entry of food, shelter supplies and medical aid into Gaza, where about 2.4 million Palestinians live in dire conditions.



