Death toll tops 4,000 in Iran protests

The death toll from protests in Iran has risen to 4,029, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said on Monday.

A total of 26,015 have been arrested as of the 23rd day of nationwide protests in the country, according to data compiled by organization.

At least 5,811 people have sustained severe injuries during the protests, per the report.

Iran has been rocked by waves of protests since last month, starting Dec. 28 at Tehran's Grand Bazaar, over the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. Demonstrations later spread to several other cities.

Officials have accused the US and Israel of backing what they describe as "armed rioters," who have carried out several attacks in public places nationwide.

US President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened to "hit hard" if protesters were killed but later commended Tehran for reportedly canceling hundreds of scheduled executions.



