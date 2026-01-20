22-year-old entrepreneur plans world’s first Moon hotel by 2032

Chan has drawn attention with his ambitious project to build the first hotel on the Moon. His company announced plans to offer overnight accommodation on the lunar surface by 2032. Despite the hotel not yet being built, the company has already begun accepting deposits ranging from $250,000 to $1 million.

After graduating from the University of California, Chan founded the company. The young entrepreneur, who previously interned at Tesla, argues that permanent life in space could usher in a new era for humanity. "If we solve living on extraterrestrial surfaces, a future with billions of people living on the Moon and Mars could be possible," Chan said, stressing that the project goes beyond tourism.

According to the plans, the hotel will initially consist of an inflatable structure capable of hosting four guests for several days at a time. Over time, it would be transformed into a more permanent building inspired by San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts. The company claims this first lunar facility could eventually lay the groundwork for off-world cities.

The technical team includes Professor Kevin Cannon, with Robert Lillis from the UC Berkeley Space Sciences Laboratory serving as an advisor.

The target clientele includes adventure seekers, individuals who have previously traveled to space, and couples looking to elevate their honeymoon experience to an extraordinary level. Accommodation prices are expected to exceed $10 million, while applicants must pay a non-refundable $1,000 application fee.

The company plans to take its first major step in 2029, when a mission will be sent to the Moon to analyze environmental conditions and conduct initial construction tests. Construction of the hotel is planned to begin in 2032 near a selected lunar pit that offers protection from radiation and extreme temperatures.

The firm's vision extends well beyond a single hotel. In later stages, it aims to build roads, storage facilities, and infrastructure on the Moon and Mars, and to invest revenues in technologies for resource utilization on the Moon, Mars, and asteroids.